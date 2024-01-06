The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPNU.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Tulane matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Tulane vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Tulane Moneyline

Tulane vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Tulane has put together a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

North Texas has put together a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

Mean Green games have hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

Tulane Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Tulane, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly better (101st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (104th).

Sportsbooks have made the Green Wave's national championship odds the same now (+100000) compared to the beginning of the season (+100000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Tulane has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

