Saturday's game between the North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) and the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with North Texas coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Tulane should cover the point spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 144.5 total.

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

2:00 PM ET

Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum

North Texas -5.5

144.5

Tulane vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 77, Tulane 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. North Texas

Pick ATS: Tulane (+5.5)



Tulane (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



North Texas has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Tulane is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Mean Green are 7-3-0 and the Green Wave are 8-3-0. The teams average 158.8 points per game, 14.3 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, North Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Tulane has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other AAC Predictions

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave have a +144 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.1 points per game. They're putting up 89.3 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and are allowing 78.2 per outing to rank 326th in college basketball.

Tulane loses the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. It collects 33.5 rebounds per game, 309th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 37.8.

Tulane hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball) while shooting 35.1% from deep (112th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.6 per game at 33.5%.

Tulane has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.4 per game (143rd in college basketball) while forcing 15.1 (24th in college basketball).

