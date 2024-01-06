When the Dallas Stars meet the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center on Saturday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Jason Robertson and Filip Forsberg should be two of the best players to watch.

Stars vs. Predators Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (37 points), via put up 12 goals and 25 assists.

Joe Pavelski has 15 goals and 20 assists, equaling 35 points (0.9 per game).

Matt Duchene's total of 34 points is via 11 goals and 23 assists.

In 17 games, Scott Wedgewood's record is 11-3-3. He has conceded 53 goals (3.11 goals against average) and has racked up 463 saves.

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg has totaled 19 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 24 assists (0.6 per game), taking 3.8 shots per game and shooting 12.7%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 43 total points (1.1 per game).

With 33 total points (0.8 per game), including 15 goals and 18 assists through 39 games, Ryan O'Reilly is key for Nashville's attack.

This season, Nashville's Roman Josi has 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) this season.

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 4-3-0 this season, compiling 257 saves and permitting 28 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league).

Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 15th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.13 16th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.5 17th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 12th 22.43% Power Play % 21.48% 14th 4th 84.87% Penalty Kill % 77.34% 24th

