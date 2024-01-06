The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) host the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Stars are coming off a 5-4 overtime defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, while the Predators were beaten by the Calgary Flames 6-3 in their last game.

The Stars' offense has totaled 40 goals over their past 10 games, while allowing 32 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that span have netted four power-play goals (14.8%). They are 6-2-2 in those games.

Before this matchup, here's who we expect to take home the victory in Saturday's hockey game.

Stars vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-175)

Stars (-175) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs Predators Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 22-10-5 overall and 7-5-12 in overtime contests.

Dallas has 26 points (11-4-4) in the 19 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The five times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).

Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-1-1 record).

The Stars are 20-4-3 in the 27 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 43 points).

In the 11 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 17 points after finishing 8-2-1.

In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 13-7-1 (27 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Stars finished 9-3-4 in those matchups (22 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 15th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.13 16th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.5 17th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 12th 22.43% Power Play % 21.48% 14th 4th 84.87% Penalty Kill % 77.34% 24th

Stars vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

