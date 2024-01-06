The Southern Jaguars (2-9) play the Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) in a clash of SWAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Southern vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Southern Players to Watch

  • Aleighyah Fontenot: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chloe Fleming: 6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tionna Lidge: 4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kyanna Morgan: 4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Soniyah Reed: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas Southern Players to Watch

  • Daeja Holmes: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Taniya Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordyn Turner: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaida Belton: 4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Alisa Knight: 3.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

