Saturday's Southland schedule includes the New Orleans Privateers (5-7, 0-0 Southland) versus the SE Louisiana Lions (4-8, 0-0 Southland) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Roger McFarlane: 13.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nick Caldwell: 13.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Alec Woodard: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Roscoe Eastmond: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Brody Rowbury: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Orleans Players to Watch

Jordan Johnson: 21.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jah Short: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK D'Ante Bell: 4.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison

New Orleans Rank New Orleans AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 148th 76.3 Points Scored 66.3 331st 298th 76.3 Points Allowed 72.8 230th 140th 37.5 Rebounds 33.8 289th 184th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.0 200th 332nd 5.4 3pt Made 6.8 246th 293rd 11.8 Assists 13.4 193rd 181st 11.8 Turnovers 13.2 289th

