Saturday's game that pits the SE Louisiana Lions (5-7) versus the New Orleans Privateers (4-8) at Lakefront Arena has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Lions enter this contest on the heels of a 66-56 victory against Nicholls on Thursday.

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 66, New Orleans 60

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lions beat the Wichita State Shockers 64-36 on November 28.

The Lions have four losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

SE Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

64-36 on the road over Wichita State (No. 220) on November 28

66-56 on the road over Nicholls (No. 284) on January 4

SE Louisiana Leaders

Hailey Giaratano: 12.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

12.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Taylor Bell: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Cheyanne Daniels: 10.7 PTS, 54.1 FG%

10.7 PTS, 54.1 FG% Jalencia Pierre: 7.2 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

7.2 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Kennedy Paul: 5.5 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions have a +62 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 61.5 points per game, 259th in college basketball, and are allowing 56.3 per contest to rank 47th in college basketball.

The Lions are putting up more points at home (65 per game) than away (58).

At home SE Louisiana is giving up 51.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than it is away (56.5).

