How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- McNeese vs Texas A&M-Commerce (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Nicholls State vs Houston Christian (4:30 PM ET | January 6)
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 42.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 44.4% the Privateers' opponents have shot this season.
- SE Louisiana has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Lions are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Privateers sit at 179th.
- The Lions put up an average of 67.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.6 the Privateers give up to opponents.
- SE Louisiana is 3-1 when it scores more than 76.6 points.
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 SE Louisiana is scoring 22.5 more points per game at home (81.5) than on the road (59.0).
- In 2023-24 the Lions are conceding 18.1 fewer points per game at home (59.3) than away (77.4).
- At home, SE Louisiana knocks down 8.3 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (6.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (28.7%).
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 61-55
|CFSB Center
|12/20/2023
|Grambling
|W 48-47
|University Center (LA)
|12/30/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|W 87-64
|University Center (LA)
|1/6/2024
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/8/2024
|@ Nicholls State
|-
|Stopher Gym
|1/13/2024
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
