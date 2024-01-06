2024 NCAA Bracketology: SE Louisiana Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are SE Louisiana's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on SE Louisiana's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How SE Louisiana ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|183
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SE Louisiana's best wins
SE Louisiana's best victory this season came against the New Orleans Privateers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 268) in the RPI. SE Louisiana took home the 57-44 win on the road on January 6. With 15 points, Hailey Giaratano was the leading scorer versus New Orleans. Second on the team was Taylor Bell, with 12 points.
Next best wins
- 66-56 on the road over Nicholls (No. 271/RPI) on January 4
- 64-36 on the road over Wichita State (No. 293/RPI) on November 28
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SE Louisiana's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- The Lions have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, SE Louisiana is playing the 55th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- The Lions have 16 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are over .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- SE Louisiana has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
SE Louisiana's next game
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming SE Louisiana games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.