What are SE Louisiana's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How SE Louisiana ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 2-0 NR NR 183

SE Louisiana's best wins

SE Louisiana's best victory this season came against the New Orleans Privateers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 268) in the RPI. SE Louisiana took home the 57-44 win on the road on January 6. With 15 points, Hailey Giaratano was the leading scorer versus New Orleans. Second on the team was Taylor Bell, with 12 points.

Next best wins

66-56 on the road over Nicholls (No. 271/RPI) on January 4

64-36 on the road over Wichita State (No. 293/RPI) on November 28

SE Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

The Lions have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, SE Louisiana is playing the 55th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Lions have 16 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are over .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

SE Louisiana has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

SE Louisiana's next game

Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders

SE Louisiana Lions vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

