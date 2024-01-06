What are SE Louisiana's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How SE Louisiana ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 274

SE Louisiana's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, SE Louisiana defeated the Murray State Racers on the road on December 16. The final score was 61-55. Nick Caldwell was the top scorer in the signature win over Murray State, putting up 23 points with nine rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

48-47 at home over Grambling (No. 301/RPI) on December 20

73-68 on the road over New Orleans (No. 317/RPI) on January 6

SE Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

The Lions have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

SE Louisiana is playing the 111th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Lions' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and six games against teams with records above .500.

SE Louisiana's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

SE Louisiana's next game

Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions

Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

