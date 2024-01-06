2024 NCAA Bracketology: SE Louisiana March Madness Resume | January 8
What are SE Louisiana's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on SE Louisiana's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How SE Louisiana ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|274
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SE Louisiana's best wins
When it comes to its best win this season, SE Louisiana defeated the Murray State Racers on the road on December 16. The final score was 61-55. Nick Caldwell was the top scorer in the signature win over Murray State, putting up 23 points with nine rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 48-47 at home over Grambling (No. 301/RPI) on December 20
- 73-68 on the road over New Orleans (No. 317/RPI) on January 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SE Louisiana's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
- The Lions have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- SE Louisiana is playing the 111th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Lions' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and six games against teams with records above .500.
- SE Louisiana's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
SE Louisiana's next game
- Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming SE Louisiana games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.