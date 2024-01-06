How to Watch San Diego State vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two streaking squads square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won three in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- North Carolina vs Clemson (TBA ET | January 1)
- Kentucky vs Florida (TBA ET | January 1)
- TCU vs Kansas (TBA ET | January 1)
- Providence vs Creighton (TBA ET | January 1)
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- San Diego State is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aztecs sit at 115th.
- The 77.4 points per game the Aztecs score are 9.3 more points than the Rebels allow (68.1).
- When San Diego State scores more than 68.1 points, it is 10-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (39.3%).
- UNLV has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.3% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 179th.
- The Rebels score an average of 77.5 points per game, 12 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
- UNLV has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively San Diego State has played better in home games this season, averaging 77.7 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Aztecs have played better in home games this season, giving up 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 in road games.
- When playing at home, San Diego State is averaging 0.4 more treys per game (7.7) than in away games (7.3). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (31.4%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNLV averaged 74.9 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.
- The Rebels gave up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (73.3) last season.
- UNLV made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (36.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Stanford
|W 74-60
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/29/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|W 84-74
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|Fresno State
|W 74-47
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|UNLV
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/9/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/13/2024
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Hofstra
|W 74-56
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/31/2023
|Carroll (MT)
|W 87-51
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/2/2024
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 112-56
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/6/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/9/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/13/2024
|Utah State
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.