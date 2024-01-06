Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 18 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Trying to find Woods' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air, Woods has been targeted 75 times, with season stats of 426 yards on 40 receptions (10.7 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for seven yards.

Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Texans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Noah Brown (DNP/back): 33 Rec; 567 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Texans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: January 6, 2024

January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Woods 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 75 40 426 125 1 10.7

Woods Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 10 6 57 0 Week 2 Colts 9 6 74 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 6 3 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 6 3 26 0 Week 5 @Falcons 9 3 30 0 Week 6 Saints 3 1 6 1 Week 10 @Bengals 3 1 15 0 Week 11 Cardinals 8 5 44 0 Week 12 Jaguars 3 2 40 0 Week 14 @Jets 3 1 -2 0 Week 15 @Titans 5 3 30 0 Week 16 Browns 6 2 14 0 Week 17 Titans 4 4 58 0

