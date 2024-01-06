Will Robert Woods Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 18 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Trying to find Woods' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the air, Woods has been targeted 75 times, with season stats of 426 yards on 40 receptions (10.7 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for seven yards.
Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Texans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Noah Brown (DNP/back): 33 Rec; 567 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Texans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Woods 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|75
|40
|426
|125
|1
|10.7
Woods Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|6
|74
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|9
|3
|30
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|8
|5
|44
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|3
|2
|40
|0
|Week 14
|@Jets
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 15
|@Titans
|5
|3
|30
|0
|Week 16
|Browns
|6
|2
|14
|0
|Week 17
|Titans
|4
|4
|58
|0
