Red River Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Red River Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Episcopal High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: French Settlement, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.