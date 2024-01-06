The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Radek Faksa score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Faksa stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, Faksa has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).

Faksa has zero points on the power play.

Faksa averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 122 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:11 Home L 5-4 OT 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:47 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:20 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.