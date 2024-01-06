The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • Ohio State has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 66th.
  • The 79.1 points per game the Buckeyes average are just 4.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (74.3).
  • When Ohio State scores more than 74.3 points, it is 10-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
  • Indiana is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.
  • The Hoosiers put up 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Buckeyes give up (65.4).
  • When Indiana gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 8-2.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Ohio State averaged 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did on the road (68.1).
  • At home, the Buckeyes allowed 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than away from home (76.3).
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Ohio State performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.5% mark in away games.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Indiana averaged 12.6 more points per game at home (80.1) than on the road (67.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Hoosiers allowed 6.8 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than away (72.2).
  • Indiana knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena
1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.