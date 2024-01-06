Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 18. Seeking Beckham's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Odell Beckham Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Beckham has been targeted 64 times, with season stats of 565 yards on 35 receptions (16.1 per catch) and three TDs.
Keep an eye on Beckham's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Ravens this week:
- Tylan Wallace (LP/knee): 0 Rec
- Zay Flowers (DNP/calf): 77 Rec; 858 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Baker Mayfield
- Click Here for Trey Palmer
- Click Here for Ko Kieft
- Click Here for Zay Flowers
- Click Here for Robert Woods
Ravens vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
- George Pickens vs. the Ravens' Defense Preview
- Steelers vs. Ravens Odds
- Steelers vs. Ravens Predictions
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Beckham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|64
|35
|565
|155
|3
|16.1
Beckham Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|7
|5
|49
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|7
|5
|56
|1
|Week 10
|Browns
|2
|1
|40
|1
|Week 11
|Bengals
|7
|4
|116
|0
|Week 12
|@Chargers
|5
|3
|34
|0
|Week 14
|Rams
|10
|4
|97
|1
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|3
|1
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|33
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.