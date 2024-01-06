Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 18. Seeking Beckham's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Beckham has been targeted 64 times, with season stats of 565 yards on 35 receptions (16.1 per catch) and three TDs.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Ravens this week: Tylan Wallace (LP/knee): 0 Rec Zay Flowers (DNP/calf): 77 Rec; 858 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Ravens vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: January 6, 2024

January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 64 35 565 155 3 16.1

Beckham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0 Week 5 @Steelers 4 2 13 0 Week 6 @Titans 4 2 34 0 Week 7 Lions 7 5 49 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 4 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 7 5 56 1 Week 10 Browns 2 1 40 1 Week 11 Bengals 7 4 116 0 Week 12 @Chargers 5 3 34 0 Week 14 Rams 10 4 97 1 Week 15 @Jaguars 3 1 14 0 Week 16 @49ers 3 2 13 0 Week 17 Dolphins 1 1 33 0

