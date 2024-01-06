The Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) will aim to stop an eight-game road skid when taking on the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Montagne Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lamar vs. Northwestern State matchup.

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lamar Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline FanDuel Lamar (-10.5) 152.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Betting Trends

Northwestern State has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Demons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in seven opportunities).

Lamar has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 11 times this season.

