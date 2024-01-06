Noah Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans play the Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday in Week 18. Looking for Brown's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Brown's season stats include 567 yards on 33 receptions (17.2 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus one carry for -1 yards. He has been targeted 55 times.

Noah Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Texans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Robert Woods (DNP/hip): 40 Rec; 426 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Texans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: January 6, 2024

January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 33 567 223 2 17.2

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 20 0 Week 6 Saints 5 2 37 0 Week 8 @Panthers 5 3 57 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 6 6 153 1 Week 10 @Bengals 8 7 172 0 Week 13 Broncos 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jets 5 0 0 0 Week 15 @Titans 11 8 82 1 Week 16 Browns 7 3 38 0 Week 17 Titans 2 1 8 0

