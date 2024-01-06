Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 18 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 224.8 per game.

This year Collins has 71 grabs (on 100 targets) for a team-high 1,102 yards and seven scores, averaging 78.7 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Collins and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Collins vs. the Colts

Collins vs the Colts (since 2021): 4 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Indianapolis on the season.

The 224.8 passing yards the Colts give up per outing makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Colts have put up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Colts' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Watch Texans vs Colts on Fubo!

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 74.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Collins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Collins Receiving Insights

Collins, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 14 games this year.

Collins has been targeted on 100 of his team's 566 passing attempts this season (17.7% target share).

He has 1,102 receiving yards on 100 targets to rank fourth in league play with 11.0 yards per target.

Collins has had a touchdown catch in six of 14 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored seven of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (20.6%).

Collins (15 red zone targets) has been targeted 21.7% of the time in the red zone (69 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Collins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 12/31/2023 Week 17 8 TAR / 7 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 9 REC / 191 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.