The Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) meet the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) in a clash of Southland squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Nicholls vs. Houston Christian Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Nicholls Players to Watch

Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Betzalys Delgado: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Houston Christian Players to Watch

N'Denasija Collins: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kennedy Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Amy Cotton: 5.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Enya Maguire: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

