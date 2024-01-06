How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will visit the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nicholls State Stats Insights
- This season, the Colonels have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
- Nicholls State is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Colonels sit at 221st.
- The Colonels score 72.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 83.2 the Huskies allow.
- Nicholls State has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 83.2 points.
Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nicholls State put up 82.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.
- The Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 80.2 on the road.
- Nicholls State drained 8.8 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 5.7% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 32.3% three-point percentage).
Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 73-67
|Xfinity Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Towson
|L 65-55
|SECU Arena
|12/30/2023
|Mobile
|W 74-65
|Stopher Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|1/8/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Stopher Gym
|1/13/2024
|Lamar
|-
|Stopher Gym
