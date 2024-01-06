Saturday's contest between the Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) and Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) going head-to-head at Sharp Gymnasium has a projected final score of 77-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Colonels, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Sharp Gymnasium

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 77, Houston Christian 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Nicholls State (-5.3)

Nicholls State (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Both Houston Christian and Nicholls State are 6-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of four out of the Huskies' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Colonels' games have gone over.

Nicholls State Performance Insights

The Colonels put up 72.2 points per game (252nd in college basketball) while allowing 75.7 per outing (286th in college basketball). They have a -45 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Nicholls State comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It collects 35.7 rebounds per game (226th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 41.5.

Nicholls State makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Nicholls State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Colonels commit 11.8 per game (185th in college basketball) and force 10.8 (287th in college basketball).

