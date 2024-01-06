Saturday's contest between the Nicholls Colonels (6-7) and the Houston Christian Huskies (5-7) at Sharp Gymnasium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-60, with Nicholls coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Colonels enter this contest after a 66-56 loss to SE Louisiana on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nicholls vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nicholls vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls 61, Houston Christian 60

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

On November 8, the Colonels claimed their best win of the season, a 69-66 victory over the Tulane Green Wave, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 166) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Nicholls is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nicholls 2023-24 Best Wins

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 166) on November 8

61-58 on the road over South Alabama (No. 252) on December 4

63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 277) on November 24

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 13.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%

13.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG% Kyla Hamilton: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.7 FG%, 19.1 3PT% (9-for-47)

7.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.7 FG%, 19.1 3PT% (9-for-47) Britiya Curtis: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57)

9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57) Betzalys Delgado: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37) Deonna Brister: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Nicholls Performance Insights

The Colonels have a +13 scoring differential, putting up 62.2 points per game (250th in college basketball) and giving up 61.2 (112th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Colonels are averaging 17.7 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (54.7).

Nicholls is conceding fewer points at home (58.4 per game) than away (64).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.