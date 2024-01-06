Saturday's game features the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-6) and the McNeese Cowgirls (4-10) facing off at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-68 win for heavily favored Texas A&M-Commerce according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on January 6.

The Cowgirls head into this matchup after a 78-54 loss to Northwestern State on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 86, McNeese 68

McNeese Schedule Analysis

The Cowgirls haven't beaten a single Division 1 team this season.

The Cowgirls have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

According to the RPI, the Lions have two losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 103rd-most in the nation.

McNeese has six losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

McNeese 2023-24 Best Wins

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Boston Berry: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Azjah Reeves: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (19-for-80)

9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (19-for-80) Mireia Yespes: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Julia Puente Valverde: 4.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowgirls' -188 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.1 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 83.6 per contest (355th in college basketball).

The Cowgirls score 80.1 points per game at home, and 45.3 away.

At home, McNeese allows 73.4 points per game. Away, it allows 109.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.