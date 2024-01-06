The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total McNeese Moneyline Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline FanDuel McNeese (-9.5) 136.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends

McNeese has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Cowboys and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of four Lions games this season have hit the over.

