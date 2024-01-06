Saturday's contest that pits the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) versus the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of McNeese, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 64

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-12.2)

McNeese (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to McNeese, who is 7-2-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Lions' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Cowboys' games have gone over. In the last 10 games, Texas A&M-Commerce is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall while McNeese has gone 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowboys have a +281 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.6 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and are giving up 59.2 per contest to rank sixth in college basketball.

McNeese ranks 98th in the country at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

McNeese knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 39% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.8%.

McNeese wins the turnover battle by 6.4 per game, committing 8.1 (second in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.5.

