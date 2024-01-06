When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will McNeese be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How McNeese ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 1-0 NR NR 30

McNeese's best wins

McNeese's signature victory of the season came against the Michigan Wolverines, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to the RPI. McNeese secured the 87-76 road win on December 29. Against Michigan, Shahada Wells led the team by compiling 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

81-60 on the road over UAB (No. 149/RPI) on November 28

73-67 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on January 6

76-65 on the road over VCU (No. 167/RPI) on November 6

67-48 at home over Southern Miss (No. 175/RPI) on December 13

74-72 at home over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on December 17

McNeese's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, McNeese has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

The Cowboys have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), McNeese is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Schedule insights

McNeese has been given the 168th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Cowboys' 17 remaining games this season, 17 are against teams with worse records, and four are against teams with records north of .500.

Of McNeese's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

McNeese's next game

Matchup: Northwestern State Demons vs. McNeese Cowboys

Northwestern State Demons vs. McNeese Cowboys Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: McNeese Cowboys -19.5

McNeese Cowboys -19.5 Total: 141.5 points

