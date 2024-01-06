SEC foes meet when the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at Reed Arena, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Aggies are 11.5-point favorites in the game. The point total in the matchup is set at 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LSU vs. Texas A&M Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -11.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

LSU has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 146.5 points.

LSU has had an average of 145.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, LSU has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread.

LSU has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Tigers have been at least a +525 moneyline underdog three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies LSU has a 16% chance of walking away with the win.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 4 33.3% 76.2 153 66.6 135.6 141.9 LSU 5 38.5% 76.8 153 69 135.6 143.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

The Aggies were 15-6-0 against the spread last year in SEC games.

The Tigers put up 10.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Aggies give up to opponents (66.6).

When it scores more than 66.6 points, LSU is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 6-6-0 2-3 7-5-0 LSU 5-8-0 0-0 6-7-0

LSU vs. Texas A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M LSU 15-1 Home Record 10-8 7-4 Away Record 0-9 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.3 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.