Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CUSA slate includes the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9) against the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-6) at 3:00 PM ET.
Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Salma Bates: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anna Larr Roberson: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Raanee Smith: 11.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Kaylee Jefferson: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kassidy Dixon: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydnee Kemp: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
