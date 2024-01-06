The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum, airing at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-7.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-7.5) 136.5 -350 +265 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

Sam Houston has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Bearkats and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

