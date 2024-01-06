Saturday's game at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (10-4) matching up with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 70-57 win, as our model heavily favors JMU.

The Ragin' Cajuns took care of business in their last game 66-61 against Old Dominion on Thursday.

Louisiana vs. JMU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 70, Louisiana 57

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

The Ragin' Cajuns beat the Old Dominion Monarchs in a 66-61 win on January 4. It was their signature win of the season.

The Dukes have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

66-61 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 136) on January 4

44-41 on the road over New Orleans (No. 265) on December 2

69-63 at home over Nicholls (No. 284) on November 18

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

10.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Ashlyn Jones: 4.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns have a +31 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 60.3 points per game, 267th in college basketball, and are giving up 57.9 per outing to rank 70th in college basketball.

The Ragin' Cajuns are scoring more points at home (63.0 per game) than away (54.3).

At home, Louisiana concedes 56.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 61.3.

