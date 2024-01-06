Saturday's contest at Cajundome has the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) matching up with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-70 win, as our model heavily favors Louisiana.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 81, Coastal Carolina 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-10.4)

Louisiana (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Louisiana's record against the spread this season is 6-6-0, and Coastal Carolina's is 7-4-0. A total of six out of the Ragin' Cajuns' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Chanticleers' games have gone over. Louisiana has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over the last 10 games. Coastal Carolina has gone 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball while allowing 71.3 per outing to rank 178th in college basketball) and have a +65 scoring differential overall.

Louisiana is 324th in college basketball at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 fewer than the 35.7 its opponents average.

Louisiana hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball) while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc (49th in college basketball). It is making 3.6 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.2 per game while shooting 29.7%.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 96 points per 100 possessions on offense (155th in college basketball), and allow 90.2 points per 100 possessions (184th in college basketball).

Louisiana has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (152nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (37th in college basketball).

