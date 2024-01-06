Lamar Jackson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Looking for Jackson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 18, Jackson is averaging 229.9 passing yards per game (3,678 total). Other season stats include 24 TD passes, seven interceptions and a 67.2% completion percentage (307-for-457), plus 148 carries for 821 yards five touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

Week 18 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: January 6, 2024

January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Jackson 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 307 457 67.2% 3,678 24 7 8.0 148 821 5

Jackson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Texans 17 22 169 0 1 6 38 0 Week 2 @Bengals 24 33 237 2 0 12 54 0 Week 3 Colts 22 31 202 0 0 14 101 2 Week 4 @Browns 15 19 186 2 0 9 27 2 Week 5 @Steelers 22 38 236 0 1 6 45 0 Week 6 @Titans 21 30 223 1 1 13 62 0 Week 7 Lions 21 27 357 3 0 9 36 1 Week 8 @Cardinals 18 27 157 1 0 5 17 0 Week 9 Seahawks 21 26 187 0 0 10 60 0 Week 10 Browns 13 23 223 1 2 8 41 0 Week 11 Bengals 16 26 264 2 0 9 54 0 Week 12 @Chargers 18 32 177 1 0 11 39 0 Week 14 Rams 24 43 316 3 1 11 70 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 14 24 171 1 1 12 97 0 Week 16 @49ers 23 35 252 2 0 7 45 0 Week 17 Dolphins 18 21 321 5 0 6 35 0

