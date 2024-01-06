Will Lamar Jackson Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Lamar Jackson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Looking for Jackson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 18, Jackson is averaging 229.9 passing yards per game (3,678 total). Other season stats include 24 TD passes, seven interceptions and a 67.2% completion percentage (307-for-457), plus 148 carries for 821 yards five touchdowns.
Lamar Jackson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
Ravens vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jackson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|307
|457
|67.2%
|3,678
|24
|7
|8.0
|148
|821
|5
Jackson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|17
|22
|169
|0
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|24
|33
|237
|2
|0
|12
|54
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|22
|31
|202
|0
|0
|14
|101
|2
|Week 4
|@Browns
|15
|19
|186
|2
|0
|9
|27
|2
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|22
|38
|236
|0
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|21
|30
|223
|1
|1
|13
|62
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|21
|27
|357
|3
|0
|9
|36
|1
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|18
|27
|157
|1
|0
|5
|17
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|21
|26
|187
|0
|0
|10
|60
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|13
|23
|223
|1
|2
|8
|41
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|16
|26
|264
|2
|0
|9
|54
|0
|Week 12
|@Chargers
|18
|32
|177
|1
|0
|11
|39
|0
|Week 14
|Rams
|24
|43
|316
|3
|1
|11
|70
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|14
|24
|171
|1
|1
|12
|97
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|23
|35
|252
|2
|0
|7
|45
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|18
|21
|321
|5
|0
|6
|35
|0
