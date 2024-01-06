The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • Indiana has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 68th.
  • The 75.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 10.5 more points than the Buckeyes give up (65.4).
  • Indiana is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
  • This season, Ohio State has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 52nd.
  • The Buckeyes put up only 4.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Hoosiers allow (74.3).
  • When Ohio State allows fewer than 75.9 points, it is 11-1.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana posted 80.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged on the road (67.5).
  • In home games, the Hoosiers surrendered 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than on the road (72.2).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Indiana fared better when playing at home last season, draining 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.1.
  • The Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.
  • Ohio State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena
1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

