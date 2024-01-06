Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will visit the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) after losing six consecutive road games. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.
Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grambling Moneyline
|Prairie View A&M Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Grambling (-2.5)
|135.5
|-144
|+118
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends
- Grambling has covered three times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of five out of the Tigers' 10 games this season have hit the over.
- Prairie View A&M has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.
- In the Panthers' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.