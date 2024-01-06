East Baton Rouge Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Episcopal High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: French Settlement, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkview Baptist High School at Mandeville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: French Settlement, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
