Devin Singletary has a good matchup when his Houston Texans meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET). The Colts give up 127.8 rushing yards per game, sixth-worst in the NFL.

Singletary, who leads the team with 835 rushing yards on 192 carries (52.2 ypg), has made three trips to the end zone. Singletary has added 29 receptions for 191 yards, good for 11.9 yards per game.

Singletary vs. the Colts

Singletary vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 15.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 15.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Colts have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Indianapolis has allowed 15 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Colts have given up two or more rushing TDs to six opposing rushers this season.

The 127.8 rushing yards per game yielded by the Colts defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Colts have totaled 21 touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Colts' defense is 29th in the NFL in that category.

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Singletary Rushing Insights

So far this season, Singletary has hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 16 opportunities).

The Texans, who are 14th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.6% of the time while running 42.4%.

He has carried the ball in 192 of his team's 416 total rushing attempts this season (46.2%).

Singletary has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has 11.8% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 29 red zone carries for 39.2% of the team share (his team runs on 51.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Devin Singletary Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Singletary Receiving Insights

Singletary, in five of 13 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Singletary has been targeted on 37 of his team's 566 passing attempts this season (6.5% target share).

He has picked up 5.2 yards per target (191 yards on 37 targets).

Having played 16 games this year, Singletary has not tallied a TD reception.

Singletary has been targeted four times in the red zone (5.8% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts).

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Titans 12/31/2023 Week 17 16 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/24/2023 Week 16 9 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/17/2023 Week 15 26 ATT / 121 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 ATT / 65 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

