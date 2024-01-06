Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has a favorable matchup in Week 18 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are conceding the sixth-most rushing yards in the league, 127.8 per game.

Pierce has compiled 416 rushing yards on 145 attempts (32.0 ypg) this year, with two rushing TDs. Pierce also has 13 receptions for 101 yards (7.8 ypg).

Pierce vs. the Colts

Pierce vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 32 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 32 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Four opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Colts during the 2023 season.

15 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Indianapolis this year.

Six opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Colts this season.

The 127.8 rushing yards per game given up by the Colts defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked run defense.

The Colts have the No. 29 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 21 this season (1.3 per game).

Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Pierce Rushing Insights

Pierce has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (27.3%) out of 11 opportunities.

The Texans have passed 57.6% of the time and run 42.4% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 34.9% of his team's 416 rushing attempts this season (145).

Pierce has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has scored two of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (5.9%).

He has 22 red zone carries for 29.7% of the team share (his team runs on 51.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Titans 12/31/2023 Week 17 8 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/24/2023 Week 16 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 15 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

