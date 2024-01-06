Dalton Schultz has a decent matchup when his Houston Texans meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET). The Colts have given up 224.8 passing yards per game, 17th in the NFL.

Schultz has hauled in 54 catches for 593 yards and five TDs this season so far this season. He has been targeted on 81 occasions, and averages 42.4 yards receiving.

Schultz vs. the Colts

Schultz vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 33.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 33.5 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has allowed six opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 224.8 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Colts have the No. 6 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.2 per game).

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Schultz Receiving Insights

Schultz, in eight of 14 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Schultz has 14.3% of his team's target share (81 targets on 566 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (78th in NFL play), picking up 593 yards on 81 passes thrown his way.

Schultz has a touchdown catch in five of 14 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has five total touchdowns this season (14.7% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

Schultz (13 red zone targets) has been targeted 18.8% of the time in the red zone (69 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Schultz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/24/2023 Week 16 11 TAR / 8 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

