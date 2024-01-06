Bossier Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Bossier Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airline High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Baptist Academy at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.