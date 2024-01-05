Check out the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14), which currently has two players listed, as the Pelicans prepare for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) at Smoothie King Center on Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans came out on top in their last matchup 117-106 against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. In the victory, Zion Williamson paced the Pelicans with 27 points.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee 14.8 4.1 1.7 Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSC

BSNO and BSSC

