Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks will be matching up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Randle, in his most recent time out, had 35 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 116-100 win over the Bulls.

Below we will dive into Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.4 29.0 Rebounds 9.5 9.5 9.0 Assists 3.5 4.7 2.9 PRA -- 38.6 40.9 PR -- 33.9 38 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.0



Julius Randle Insights vs. the 76ers

Randle has taken 18.4 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 20.6% and 21.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 5.1 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's Knicks average 101.0 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.5 points per game, the 76ers are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the 76ers have allowed 43.0 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the NBA.

The 76ers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.4 assists per contest.

Conceding 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 37 30 10 3 5 0 0 2/5/2023 34 24 9 7 1 0 0 12/25/2022 40 35 8 4 4 1 2 11/4/2022 37 17 10 5 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.