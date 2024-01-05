Jefferson Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Jefferson Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Jefferson High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Port Sulphur, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
