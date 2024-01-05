The nine matches today in the Great Ocean Road Open round of 32 include No. 49-ranked Yannick Hanfmann matching up against No. 46 Lorenzo Sonego.

Great Ocean Road Open Info

  • Tournament: The Great Ocean Road Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: January 8
  • Venue: Memorial Drive Park
  • Location: Adelaide, Australia
  • Court Surface: Hard

Great Ocean Road Open Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank
Jack Draper +400 1st
Sebastian Korda +550 2nd
Nicolas Jarry +600 3rd
Tommy Paul +650 4th
Alexander Bublik +800 5th
Miomir Kecmanovic +1000 6th
Alexander Shevchenko +1200 7th
Lorenzo Musetti +1600 8th
Matteo Arnaldi +1800 9th
Lorenzo Sonego +1800 9th

Today's Matches: Predictions and Odds

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Jack Draper vs. Sebastian Baez Round of 32 12:35 AM ET Draper (-550) Baez (+360)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Alexander Shevchenko Round of 32 1:30 AM ET Shevchenko (-140) Etcheverry (+110)
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Round of 32 4:45 AM ET Kecmanovic (-200) McDonald (+155)
Dusan Lajovic vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Round of 32 5:15 AM ET Kokkinakis (-210) Lajovic (+160)
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Round of 32 6:30 PM ET Arnaldi (-650) Zapata Miralles (+400)
Christopher O'Connell vs. Arthur Rinderknech Round of 32 7:30 PM ET Rinderknech (-140) O'Connell (+110)
Alex Bolt vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Round of 32 7:50 PM ET Bolt (-145) Seyboth Wild (+110)
Jordan Thompson vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Round of 32 8:50 PM ET Thompson (-500) Diaz Acosta (+333)
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Lorenzo Sonego Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Sonego (-165) Hanfmann (+130)

Odds for the Rest of the Field

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank
Daniel Evans +2000 11th
Rinky Hijikata +2000 11th
Jiri Lehecka +2200 13th
Jordan Thompson +2200 13th
Dusan Lajovic +2500 15th
Christopher O'Connell +3300 16th
Yannick Hanfmann +3300 16th
Arthur Rinderknech +3300 16th
Facundo Diaz Acosta +6600 19th
Thiago Seyboth Wild +6600 19th
Alex Bolt +6600 19th
Bernabe Zapata Miralles +6600 19th
Adam Walton +6600 19th
James Mccabe +6600 19th

