Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Caddo Parish, Louisiana today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Loyola College Prep at St Mary Catholic School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

C.E. Byrd High School at Parkway High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Captain Shreve High School at Airline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwood High School at Benton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Benton, LA

Benton, LA Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ruston High School at Northwood High School