Friday's contest between the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) and the Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-73 based on our computer prediction, with UConn coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on January 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Butler 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-3.2)

UConn (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Butler has gone 7-6-0 against the spread, while UConn's ATS record this season is 8-5-0. Both the Bulldogs and the Huskies are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Butler is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while UConn has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.2 points per game (46th in college basketball) and allow 71.9 per outing (194th in college basketball).

The 38.1 rebounds per game Butler averages rank 119th in college basketball, and are 1.6 more than the 36.5 its opponents grab per outing.

Butler connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Bulldogs record 99.9 points per 100 possessions (82nd in college basketball), while allowing 87.3 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

Butler has won the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 10.4 (63rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.0 (187th in college basketball).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 83.1 points per game, 36th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.6 per contest to rank 28th in college basketball.

UConn ranks 72nd in the nation at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.4 more than the 28.9 its opponents average.

UConn knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.7% from beyond the arc (178th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.0%.

UConn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 9.6 per game (31st in college basketball) and force 10.5 (306th in college basketball).

