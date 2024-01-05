Brandon Ingram and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be taking on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Ingram, in his previous game (January 3 win against the Timberwolves), posted 19 points, seven assists and two steals.

In this article we will look at Ingram's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 23.3 21.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.3 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.0 PRA -- 33.6 31.4 PR -- 28.1 25.4 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Ingram has made 8.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 18.2% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.0 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's Pelicans average 101.5 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.6 possessions per contest.

The Clippers allow 112.2 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

The Clippers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are ranked 14th in the NBA, giving up 26 per game.

Giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 35 30 4 5 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.