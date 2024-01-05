Bossier Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Bossier Parish, Louisiana today? We've got what you need.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
C.E. Byrd High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Captain Shreve High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwood High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Benton, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Natchitoches Central High School at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Haughton, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
