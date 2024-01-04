The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-4) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Georgia State Panthers (7-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

  • The Warhawks' 76.6 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers allow.
  • UL Monroe is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
  • Georgia State's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 76.6 points.
  • The Panthers average 10.0 more points per game (73.5) than the Warhawks give up (63.5).
  • When Georgia State totals more than 63.5 points, it is 6-2.
  • UL Monroe has an 8-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
  • The Panthers are making 41.7% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Warhawks allow to opponents (36.2%).
  • The Warhawks make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

UL Monroe Leaders

  • Daisha Bradford: 21.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (33-for-99)
  • Jakayla Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)
  • Katlyn Manuel: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%
  • Sania Wells: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.1 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)
  • Kyjai Miles: 1.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%

UL Monroe Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Alabama L 70-54 Foster Auditorium
12/21/2023 @ Cal L 79-55 Haas Pavilion
12/30/2023 JMU L 85-79 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/11/2024 South Alabama - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

