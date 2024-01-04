For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyler Seguin a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

  • In 10 of 36 games this season, Seguin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has scored two goals versus the Avalanche this season in one game (three shots).
  • Seguin has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Seguin's shooting percentage is 15.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (three per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:07 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 14:57 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:42 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:47 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

